Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $75.48 Million Position in Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 447,702 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Duke Realty Corporation worth $75,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty Corporation by 4,741.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Duke Realty Corporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty Corporation by 45.2% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty Corporation alerts:

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE DRE) traded up 0.35% on Thursday, reaching $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 464,803 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.93. Duke Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Duke Realty Corporation had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 166.06%. The company had revenue of $165.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corporation will post $3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Duke Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/balyasny-asset-management-llc-has-75-48-million-position-in-duke-realty-corporation-dre.html.

In other Duke Realty Corporation news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $866,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRE. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Duke Realty Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation cut Duke Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Duke Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays PLC cut their target price on Duke Realty Corporation from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

Duke Realty Corporation Profile

Duke Realty Corporation is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company and Duke Realty Limited Partnership collectively specialize in the ownership, management and development of bulk distribution (industrial) and medical office real estate. It operates through three segments, the first two of which consist of the ownership and rental of industrial and medical office real estate investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.