Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZBY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS ANZBY) traded down 0.47% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.38. 14,797 shares of the company were exchanged. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides a range of banking and financial products and services. The Company’s segments include Australia; New Zealand; Institutional; Asia Retail & Pacific; Wealth Australia, and Technology, Services and Operations (TSO) and Group Centre. The Company’s operations span Australia, New Zealand, and a number of countries in the Asia Pacific region, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the United States.

