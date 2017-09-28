Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.85 to C$3.25 in a report published on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) traded down 0.72% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 751,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.03 billion.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/aurora-cannabis-inc-acb-price-target-increased-to-c3-25-by-analysts-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, harvests, produces, and distributes medical marijuana and cannabis oil products in Canada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.