Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,686,009 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 432% from the previous session’s volume of 316,975 shares.The stock last traded at $0.80 and had previously closed at $0.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Auris Medical Holding AG in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical Holding AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Auris Medical Holding AG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Auris Medical Holding AG alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The firm’s market cap is $35.41 million.

Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Auris Medical Holding AG will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Auris Medical Holding AG during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Auris Medical Holding AG during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Auris Medical Holding AG during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Auris Medical Holding AG during the first quarter valued at $909,000. 28.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS) Sees Large Volume Increase” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/auris-medical-holding-ag-ears-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

About Auris Medical Holding AG

Auris Medical Holding AG is a holding and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its advanced product candidate, AM-101, is in Phase III clinical development for acute inner ear tinnitus under a special protocol assessment (SPA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Holding AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical Holding AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.