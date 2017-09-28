Aureus Asset Management LLC Maintains Stake in Xylem Inc. (XYL)

Aureus Asset Management LLC maintained its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem Inc. alerts:

In other news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 9,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $544,568.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc. (NYSE XYL) traded down 0.65% on Thursday, reaching $62.59. 127,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post $2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aureus Asset Management LLC Maintains Stake in Xylem Inc. (XYL)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/aureus-asset-management-llc-maintains-stake-in-xylem-inc-xyl.html.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.