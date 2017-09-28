Aureus Asset Management LLC Maintains Holdings in Olin Corporation (OLN)

Aureus Asset Management LLC held its position in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin Corporation were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Olin Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Olin Corporation by 1.7% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin Corporation by 41.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin Corporation by 6.9% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Olin Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin Corporation news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $498,491.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen C. Curley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,214.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,151 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Cowen and Company set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Olin Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Olin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Olin Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Olin Corporation in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Olin Corporation in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) traded up 0.83% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.17. 155,554 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 132.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. Olin Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Olin Corporation had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Corporation will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Olin Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.00%.

Olin Corporation Company Profile

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

