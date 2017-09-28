Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA) Stock Price Down 5%

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) shares fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.71. 2,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 million and a PE ratio of 2.79.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a mid-tier gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its core property is the copper-gold-iron Serrote da Laje project located in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Aura Gold Inc and changed its name to Aura Minerals Inc in July 2007.

