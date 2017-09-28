Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 9,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) traded down 0.79% on Thursday, hitting $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 641,721 shares. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.41 and a 52 week high of $59.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post $1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised ONEOK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company’s operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions.

