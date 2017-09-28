Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $981,000 Holdings in TotalFinaElf, S.A. (TOT)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalFinaElf, S.A. (NYSE:TOT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TotalFinaElf, were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TotalFinaElf, by 762,513.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,575,498 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,057,000 after buying an additional 12,573,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TotalFinaElf, by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,558,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $582,759,000 after buying an additional 871,051 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in TotalFinaElf, by 20.7% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,871,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after buying an additional 663,620 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in TotalFinaElf, by 19.4% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,263,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,851,000 after buying an additional 529,941 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in TotalFinaElf, by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,405,000 after buying an additional 158,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalFinaElf S.A. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/aull-monroe-investment-management-corp-has-981000-holdings-in-totalfinaelf-s-a-tot.html.

TOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TotalFinaElf, from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Scotiabank set a $52.00 price target on shares of TotalFinaElf, and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of TotalFinaElf, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TotalFinaElf, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalFinaElf, in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TotalFinaElf, currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of TotalFinaElf, S.A. (TOT) traded up 0.0105% during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.2656. 387,768 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.3674 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. TotalFinaElf, S.A. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $55.04.

TotalFinaElf, (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). TotalFinaElf, had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.92 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TotalFinaElf, S.A. will post $3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from TotalFinaElf,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. TotalFinaElf,’s payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

TotalFinaElf, Company Profile

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and a Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalFinaElf, S.A. (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalFinaElf S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalFinaElf S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.