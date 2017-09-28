Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Continues to Hold Stake in Coach, Inc. (COH)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp held its position in shares of Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Coach were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coach in the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Coach in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Coach by 23.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,765 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Coach in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coach by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,405 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,742,000 after acquiring an additional 89,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Coach Inc. alerts:

In related news, SVP Melinda Brown sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $340,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Kahn sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $187,338.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,030.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Continues to Hold Stake in Coach, Inc. (COH)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/aull-monroe-investment-management-corp-continues-to-hold-stake-in-coach-inc-coh.html.

Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) traded up 0.236% during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.335. 441,136 shares of the company were exchanged. Coach, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.299 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Coach had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coach’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coach, Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Coach’s payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Coach in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS AG decreased their price objective on shares of Coach from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nomura set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coach and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Coach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.98 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Coach in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coach presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Coach Company Profile

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Coach Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coach Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.