AT&T (T) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

AT&T (NYSE: T) is one of 36 public companies in the “Wireless Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AT&T to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get AT&T Inc. alerts:

AT&T pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. AT&T pays out 92.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 62.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AT&T has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

AT&T has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AT&T’s peers have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AT&T and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 0 16 10 0 2.38 AT&T Competitors 576 1712 1801 71 2.33

AT&T currently has a consensus price target of $44.10, indicating a potential upside of 12.61%. As a group, “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 22.58%. Given AT&T’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AT&T has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 8.12% 14.53% 4.43% AT&T Competitors -999.64% 3.14% -6.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AT&T and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $161.93 billion $49.37 billion 18.47 AT&T Competitors $27.20 billion $8.08 billion -5.66

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. AT&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AT&T beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide. It also owns and operates three regional TV sports networks, and retains non-controlling interests in another regional sports network and a network dedicated to game-related programming, as well as Internet interactive game playing. Its services and products include wireless communications, data/broadband and Internet services, digital video services, local and long-distance telephone services, telecommunications equipment, managed networking, and wholesale services. Its subsidiaries include AT&T Mobility and SKY Brasil Servicos Ltda.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.