Associated Banc Corp (ASBC) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media headlines about Associated Banc Corp (NASDAQ:ASBC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Associated Banc Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8527622589895 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Associated Banc Corp Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary Associated Bank, National Association (the Bank) and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and non-banking products and services to individuals. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

