Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (AMNF) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNF) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction (NASDAQ:AMNF) traded up 0.90% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands. Armanino Foods Of Distinction has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 million and a PE ratio of 16.23.

About Armanino Foods Of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc is engaged in the production of upscale and frozen food products, including pesto and other sauces, stuffed pasta products and cooked meat products. The Company’s products are marketed through a network of food brokers and sold to retail and foodservice distributors, club-type stores and industrial accounts.

