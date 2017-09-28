Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Liberty Media Corporation (BATRA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Liberty Media Corporation worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation by 54.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 423,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 149,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 69,779 shares in the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation by 10.6% during the second quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 292,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation by 53.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 147,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 51,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation by 17.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ BATRA) traded down 1.19% during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,073 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. The firm’s market cap is $1.28 billion. Liberty Media Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $26.28.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Media Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Liberty Media Corporation Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

