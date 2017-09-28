Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (PETX) COO Brent Standridge Sells 10,000 Shares

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) COO Brent Standridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,331.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (PETX) traded down 3.29% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,527 shares. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The firm’s market cap is $265.75 million.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.21% and a negative net margin of 642.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.09) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETX. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,948,000. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 5,184,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,011,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after acquiring an additional 604,518 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,587,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 252,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Aratana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $8.00 target price on Aratana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc is a pet therapeutics company focused on licensing, developing and commercializing of biopharmaceutical products for companion animals. The Company’s portfolio includes therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and large molecule biologics that target medical conditions in pets.

