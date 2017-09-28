AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATR. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,843,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $164,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,298.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5,710.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,639,000 after buying an additional 4,999,339 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,013,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,069,000 after buying an additional 757,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,776,000 after buying an additional 377,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,868,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,828,000 after buying an additional 355,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,179,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,800,000 after buying an additional 342,255 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AptarGroup (NYSE ATR) traded up 0.62% during trading on Friday, reaching $87.08. 228,244 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.96. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $70.32 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $617.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post $3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

