Analyzing Noodles & (NDLS) & The Competition

Noodles & (NASDAQ: NDLS) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Quick Service Restaurants” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Noodles & to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Noodles & and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & $481.59 million $12.41 million -1.33 Noodles & Competitors $3.06 billion $846.52 million 29.84

Noodles &’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Noodles &. Noodles & is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Noodles & and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & -17.42% -10.25% -2.10% Noodles & Competitors 6.90% 12.59% 9.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Noodles & and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & 1 5 1 0 2.00 Noodles & Competitors 327 1464 1676 85 2.43

Noodles & presently has a consensus target price of $4.93, indicating a potential upside of 15.97%. As a group, “Quick Service Restaurants” companies have a potential upside of 9.65%. Given Noodles &’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Noodles & is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Noodles & shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of shares of all “Quick Service Restaurants” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.7% of Noodles & shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Quick Service Restaurants” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Noodles & has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles &’s competitors have a beta of 0.53, indicating that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Noodles & competitors beat Noodles & on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Noodles & Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants. The Company’s menu includes a range of cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches and appetizers. The Company has approximately 490 restaurants, including 420 Company-owned and 70 franchised locations, across 40 states, the District of Columbia and one Canadian province. The Company offers over 30 globally inspired Asian, Mediterranean and American dishes together on a single menu. The Company offers approximately 10 fresh vegetables and six proteins, including marinated steak, naturally raised pork, chicken, meatballs, shrimp and organic tofu. The Company offers Kids Meals, which includes sides, such as broccoli, carrots, fruit, applesauce and a portion of its housemade rice crispy treat. The Company’s restaurants’ locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

