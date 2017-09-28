Analyzing Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP)

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Golar LNG Partners and Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners 43.94% 31.69% 9.02% Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 38.28% 6.12% 2.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Golar LNG Partners and Teekay LNG Partners L.P., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Partners 0 3 1 0 2.25 Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0 3 1 0 2.25

Golar LNG Partners currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.60%. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.90%. Given Golar LNG Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Golar LNG Partners is more favorable than Teekay LNG Partners L.P..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golar LNG Partners and Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners $466.14 million 3.43 $388.08 million $2.81 8.06 Teekay LNG Partners L.P. $403.52 million 3.42 $279.27 million $1.71 10.15

Golar LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.. Golar LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teekay LNG Partners L.P., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Golar LNG Partners has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Golar LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Golar LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Golar LNG Partners pays out 82.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners beats Teekay LNG Partners L.P. on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term time charters. The Company operates through the LNG market segment. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately six FSRUs and over four LNG carriers. The Company’s FSRU vessels include Golar Spirit, Golar Winter, Golar Freeze, NR Satu, Golar Igloo and Golar Eskimo. Its FSRU vessels have a total capacity of approximately 846,000 cubic meters. The Company’s LNG carriers include Golar Mazo, Methane Princess, Golar Grand and Golar Maria. Its LNG carriers have a total capacity of over 564,400 cubic meters.

About Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is an international provider of marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and crude oil. The Company’s fleet, excluding newbuildings, consists of approximately 30 LNG carriers (including the six MALT LNG Carriers, four RasGas 3 LNG Carriers, four Angola LNG Carriers and two Exmar LNG Carriers), over 20 LPG carriers (including 20 Exmar LPG Carriers), approximately seven Suezmax-class crude oil tankers and a Handymax product tanker, all of which are double-hulled. Its segments include liquefied gas segment and conventional tanker segment. The liquefied gas segment consists of LNG carriers, LPG carriers and multigas carriers, which can carry both LNG and LPG. The conventional tanker segment consists of approximately seven Suezmax-class crude oil tankers and a Handymax product tanker. Its vessels primarily operate under long-term, fixed-rate charters with energy and utility companies, and Teekay Corporation.

