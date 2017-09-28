Analysts Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Price Target at $84.87

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.87.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies (LOW) traded up 0.28% on Friday, hitting $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,553,173 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $86.25. Lowe’s Companies also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 21,236 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 152% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,438 call options.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post $4.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $163,685.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $614,889.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,871,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,250,843,000 after buying an additional 2,650,045 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 105,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,425,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $199,407,000 after buying an additional 60,109 shares during the period. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 69,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 43,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

