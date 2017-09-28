Analysts Set Cohu, Inc. (COHU) PT at $23.00

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Cohu Inc. alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ COHU) traded up 1.34% during trading on Monday, hitting $23.46. 111,699 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cohu has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $655.92 million, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.91 million. Cohu had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cohu will post $1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cohu’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/analysts-set-cohu-inc-cohu-pt-at-23-00.html.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $1,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 444,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,597.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 10,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $203,541.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,531.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,792 over the last three months. 5.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cohu by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cohu by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cohu by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. It develops, manufactures, sells and services a line of equipment capable of handling a range of integrated circuits and light-emitting diodes.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.