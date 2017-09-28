Analysts Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) PT at $101.80

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.80.

A number of research firms have commented on CM. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,692,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,486,000 after acquiring an additional 53,522 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 37,829 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) traded up 0.41% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.71. The company had a trading volume of 529,882 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.62 and a 12 month high of $92.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $1.0329 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

