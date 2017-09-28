Analysts Anticipate Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAUR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

In other Laureate Education news, COO Ricardo M. Berckemeyer sold 47,983 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $685,677.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Patro sold 16,383 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $249,185.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,964,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,947,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,401,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,823,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,171,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,023 shares in the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) traded down 0.14% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,570 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 234.19.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc operates a network of degree-granting higher education institution. The Company operates in four segments: Latin America (LatAm); Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA), and Global Products and Services (GPS). The Company’s network includes approximately 70 institutions in over 25 countries on over 200 campuses, which the Company collectively refer to as the Laureate International Universities network.

