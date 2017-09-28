Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (BETR) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (NYSE:BETR) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BETR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a hold rating on shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (NYSE BETR) traded down 4.18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.88. 212,046 shares of the stock were exchanged. Amplify Snack Brands, inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $514.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05.

Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (NYSE:BETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.99 million. Amplify Snack Brands, inc. had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amplify Snack Brands, inc. will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew S. Friedman sold 12,000 shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $113,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew S. Friedman sold 6,000 shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $56,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,340. 57.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Snack Brands, inc. Company Profile

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc is a snack food company focused on developing and marketing products that appeal to consumers’ growing preference for better-for-you (BFY) snacks. The Company’s segments are North America and International. The North America and International segments both operate in the snack food category and whose brands and products are offered in the natural and conventional grocery, drug, convenience, food service, club, mass merchandise and other channels.

