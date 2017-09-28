Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Stake Maintained by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. held its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen Inc. alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/amgen-inc-amgn-stake-maintained-by-webster-bank-n-a.html.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded up 0.59% during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,680 shares. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.64 and a 12 month high of $191.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.31. The stock has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post $12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.