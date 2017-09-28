Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Position Lifted by Union Bankshares Corp

Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 18,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 19,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 446,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,831,000 after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) traded up 0.59% during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,680 shares. The company has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.64 and a 52 week high of $191.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post $12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.14.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

