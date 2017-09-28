Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Ameriprise Financial Services (NYSE: AMP) is one of 54 public companies in the “Investment Management & Fund Operators” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ameriprise Financial Services to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Get Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ameriprise Financial Services pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 49.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameriprise Financial Services has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Ameriprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of shares of all “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ameriprise Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ameriprise Financial Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Services 11.81% 26.54% 1.20% Ameriprise Financial Services Competitors -44.72% 7.59% 5.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ameriprise Financial Services and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Services 1 4 4 0 2.33 Ameriprise Financial Services Competitors 358 1789 1807 62 2.39

Ameriprise Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $145.85, indicating a potential downside of 1.29%. As a group, “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies have a potential upside of 6.12%. Given Ameriprise Financial Services’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ameriprise Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ameriprise Financial Services and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Services $12.00 billion $2.90 billion 16.83 Ameriprise Financial Services Competitors $2.88 billion $924.36 million 7.05

Ameriprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Ameriprise Financial Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Ameriprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameriprise Financial Services’ rivals have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Services beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ameriprise Financial Services

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Company uses Ameriprise Financial as its enterprise brand, as well as the name of its advisor network and certain of its retail products and services. The retail products and services that use the Ameriprise Financial brand include those that it provides through its advisors (financial planning, investment advisory accounts and retail brokerage services) and products and services that the Company markets directly to consumers or through affinity groups (personal auto and home insurance). The Company uses its RiverSource brand for its annuity and protection products issued by the RiverSource Life companies, including its life and disability income insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.