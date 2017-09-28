American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Receives $25.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, FBR & Co lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get American Equity Investment Life Holding Company alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,823,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,872,000 after purchasing an additional 450,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 39,171.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,551,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,458,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,997,000 after acquiring an additional 38,858 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,490,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,733,000 after acquiring an additional 68,124 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 26.7% in the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,266,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after acquiring an additional 688,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) traded up 1.03% on Friday, hitting $29.29. 726,188 shares of the stock were exchanged. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66.

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $819.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.83 million. American Equity Investment Life Holding had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/american-equity-investment-life-holding-company-ael-receives-25-25-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

About American Equity Investment Life Holding

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.