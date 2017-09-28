Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Receives Outperform Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $1,250.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,052.36 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,135.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,080.00 price objective (up previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective (down previously from $1,065.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,056.14.

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded up 0.34% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $963.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,277 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $939.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $928.76. The stock has a market cap of $667.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $743.59 and a 12-month high of $1,008.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.25 by ($3.24). Alphabet had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post $30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 40,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

