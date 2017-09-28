Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) to Post Q4 2017 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Langen Mcalenn Forecasts

Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) – Research analysts at Langen Mcalenn lowered their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Allstate Corporation (The)’s Q1 2018 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allstate Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Allstate Corporation (ALL) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.58. The company had a trading volume of 184,586 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.77. Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Allstate Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.02%. Allstate Corporation (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) by 46.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Harriet K. Harty sold 7,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,271. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew E. Winter sold 48,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $4,543,017.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,830 shares of company stock worth $13,911,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Corporation (The) declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 63% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Allstate Corporation (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company’s business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. It is engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business.

