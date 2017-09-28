Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) will announce sales of $8.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allstate Corporation (The)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.40 billion. Allstate Corporation (The) reported sales of $9.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allstate Corporation (The) will report full year sales of $8.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.39 billion to $37.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $35.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $34.35 billion to $38.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allstate Corporation (The).

Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Allstate Corporation (The) had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a report on Saturday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut Allstate Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS AG decreased their target price on Allstate Corporation (The) from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Allstate Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Allstate Corporation (The) from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.31.

In related news, insider Harriet K. Harty sold 7,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $1,156,177.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,830 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,217 over the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate Corporation (The) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Corporation (NYSE ALL) traded up 0.44% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.29. 1,123,044 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.09. Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $95.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Allstate Corporation (The)’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Allstate Corporation (The) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 63% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allstate Corporation (The)

The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company’s business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. It is engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business.

