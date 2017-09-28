Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALSN. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Allison Transmission Holdings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Allison Transmission Holdings from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on Allison Transmission Holdings and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on Allison Transmission Holdings and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission Holdings has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) traded down 0.94% on Wednesday, hitting $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 230,000 shares. Allison Transmission Holdings has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.03 million. Allison Transmission Holdings had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Allison Transmission Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In related news, CFO David S. Graziosi sold 10,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $428,473.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,922.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $258,430.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,609.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,561 shares of company stock worth $962,093 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,796,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $179,899,000 after buying an additional 61,875 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings by 15.9% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 3,682,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after buying an additional 504,518 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings by 37.9% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,630,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,164,000 after buying an additional 448,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings by 57.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,543,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,885,000 after buying an additional 561,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings by 11.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,650,000 after buying an additional 141,741 shares during the last quarter.

About Allison Transmission Holdings

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

