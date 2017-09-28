AllianceBernsteinome Fund (ACG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Headlines about AllianceBernsteinome Fund (NYSE:ACG) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AllianceBernsteinome Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.7616606167879 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

AllianceBernsteinome Fund (NYSE ACG) traded down 0.13% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 2,317,017 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. AllianceBernsteinome Fund has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

AllianceBernsteinome Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is high current income consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund invests its net assets in income-producing securities. The Fund invests its total assets in securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, and repurchase agreements pertaining to the United States Government securities.

