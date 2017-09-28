Alkermes PLC (ALKS) Holdings Lifted by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes PLC were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Alkermes PLC in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Alkermes PLC by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alkermes PLC by 366.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes PLC in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes PLC in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes PLC alerts:

In other news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $87,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn L. Biberstein sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $695,800.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,636.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $941,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Alkermes PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Alkermes PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $69.00 target price on shares of Alkermes PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/alkermes-plc-alks-holdings-lifted-by-frontier-wealth-management-llc.html.

Shares of Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ ALKS) traded down 0.04% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.30. 223,235 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.44. Alkermes PLC has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $63.40. The company’s market cap is $7.88 billion.

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Alkermes PLC had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes PLC will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes PLC Company Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.