Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Position Lifted by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,829,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,794,000 after purchasing an additional 261,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 4,899.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,926,000 after purchasing an additional 208,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,554,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 5,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $529,088.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 145,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,751,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 2,400 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $205,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 140,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,045,897.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,350 shares of company stock worth $937,251. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) opened at 75.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.73. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.19 and a one year high of $101.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post $7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.59.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is the holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska), Virgin America Inc, Horizon Air (Horizon) and other business units. The Company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. Its Mainline segment includes Alaska’s and Virgin America’s scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and Cuba.

