AGF Management Limited (AGF.B) Rating Increased to Neutral at CIBC

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a C$8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$7.50.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGF.B. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management Limited from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of AGF Management Limited from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of AGF Management Limited in a report on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management Limited from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management Limited from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.72.

AGF Management Limited Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a diversified global asset management company with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth businesses. The Company offers solutions across four investment management platforms: Fundamental Active Management, Quantitative Solutions, Private Client and Alternative Asset.

