Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NASDAQ:ADSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADSW. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Disposal Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.27.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) traded up 0.04% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. 115,633 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. The company’s market cap is $2.21 billion. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

Advanced Disposal Services (NASDAQ:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.78 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Advanced Disposal Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services will post $0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, CFO Steven R. Carn sold 18,666 shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $424,278.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,706,752.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 55,998 shares of company stock worth $1,323,046 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 14.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth about $277,000.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc is an integrated provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services operating primarily in secondary markets or under exclusive arrangements. The Company’s segments include South, East, Midwest and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had its presence in 16 states across the Midwest, South and East regions of the United States, as well as in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, served approximately 2.7 million residential customers and over 200,000 commercial and industrial (C&I) customers through its network of 90 collection operations, 72 transfer stations, 21 owned or operated recycling facilities and 39 owned or operated active landfills.

