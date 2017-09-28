Accenture PLC (ACN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accenture PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $140.00 price target on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.61.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) traded down 0.23% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,246,392 shares. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $109.50 and a one year high of $138.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day moving average of $124.97. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture PLC also saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,998 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 570% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,342 put options.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post $5.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $280,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,573 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 23.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 64.2% in the first quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 7.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture PLC in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture PLC Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

