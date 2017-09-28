Accenture PLC (ACN) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $131.50) on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Friday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE ACN) traded down 0.289% during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.245. 3,729,296 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day moving average of $124.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.127 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $109.50 and a 12 month high of $138.15. Accenture PLC also saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,998 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 570% compared to the average daily volume of 1,342 put options.

In other news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $615,664.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,302.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,582 shares of company stock worth $2,634,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 23.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Bellwether Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 64.2% during the first quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 7.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in shares of Accenture PLC during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

