Ability (ABIL) and Internap Corporation (INAP) Head to Head Contrast

Ability (NASDAQ: ABIL) and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ability and Internap Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability 0 1 0 0 2.00 Internap Corporation 0 1 2 1 3.00

Ability currently has a consensus target price of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 43.20%. Internap Corporation has a consensus target price of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 40.79%. Given Ability’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ability is more favorable than Internap Corporation.

Profitability

This table compares Ability and Internap Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability -109.93% -100.03% -27.91% Internap Corporation -45.52% -234.35% -5.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Ability shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Internap Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Internap Corporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ability and Internap Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability $9.86 million 2.37 -$8.46 million N/A N/A Internap Corporation $289.83 million 1.20 $71.04 million ($2.37) -1.85

Internap Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Ability.

Volatility & Risk

Ability has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internap Corporation has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Internap Corporation beats Ability on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ability

Ability Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Ability Computer & Software Industries Ltd. and Ability Security Systems Ltd., which provide interception, geolocation and cyber intelligence tools for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies and homeland security agencies around the world. The Company is engaged in off-air interception of voice, short message service (SMS), and data communication from both cellular and satellite communication networks, and deciphering solutions for both cellular and satellite communications. The Company’s product categories include Cellular Interception, Cellular Counter Interception, Satellite Interception, Geolocation, Cyber and Crime Prevention. Its Cellular Interception systems include Ultimate Interceptor (ULIN), IBIS, TouchDown, ACIS, AGIS-51 and 3G-Cat. Its Satellite Interception systems include IRIS, ATIS and SLIS.

About Internap Corporation

Internap Corporation is a technology provider of Internet infrastructure. The Company provides Internet infrastructure through both Colocation Business and Enterprise Services and Cloud Services. The Company operates through two segments: Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. Its Data Center and Network Services segment consists of colocation and Internet Protocol (IP) connectivity services. Colocation involves providing physical space within data centers and associated services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring and security while allowing its customers to deploy and manage their servers, storage and other equipment in its secure data centers. Its cloud and hosting services segment consists of hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting. For both Infrastructure-as-a-Service options, the Company provides and maintains the hardware, data center infrastructure and interconnection.

