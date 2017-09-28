A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) CEO Lee Chen Sells 25,000 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,336,538 shares in the company, valued at $67,911,054.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lee Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $166,500.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $168,000.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $164,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $152,250.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $160,250.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $158,500.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $170,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $158,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $174,750.00.

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) traded down 1.19% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.63. 95,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. The firm’s market cap is $391.37 million. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $53.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post ($0.08) EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 45,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 55,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 618.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of A10 Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc is a provider of software and hardware solutions. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale.

