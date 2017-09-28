96,500 Shares in Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO) Purchased by EnTrustPermal Management LLC

EnTrustPermal Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. EnTrustPermal Management LLC owned 0.05% of Apollo Global Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,268,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,622 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 861,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 194,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management LLC alerts:

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 253,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $7,224,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 46,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,398,976.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,399,918 shares of company stock valued at $39,210,819. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/96500-shares-in-apollo-global-management-llc-apo-purchased-by-entrustpermal-management-llc.html.

Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) traded up 0.07% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 214,180 shares. Apollo Global Management, LLC has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $432.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, LLC will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 81.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.