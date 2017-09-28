888 Holdings Public Limited Company (888) Insider Sells £1,280,000 in Stock

888 Holdings Public Limited Company (LON:888) insider Aviad Kobrine sold 500,000 shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.44), for a total value of £1,280,000 ($1,721,355.57).

888 Holdings Public Limited Company (LON:888) opened at 255.20 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 916.43 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 262.24. 888 Holdings Public Limited Company has a one year low of GBX 192.00 and a one year high of GBX 301.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

888 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on 888 Holdings Public Limited in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 320 ($4.30) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt cut their price target on 888 Holdings Public Limited from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded 888 Holdings Public Limited to an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.44) price target on shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 309.17 ($4.16).

888 Holdings Public Limited Company Profile

888 Holdings Public Limited Company is a provider of online gaming entertainment and solutions. The Company is the owner of software solutions providing a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, emerging offerings and brand licensing revenue on third party platforms.

