80,306 Shares in Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,306 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Middlefield Banc Corp. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,040,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 84,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,780,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,585,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,897,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBCN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

In related news, Director Darryl E. Mast bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.42 per share, for a total transaction of $109,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) traded down 0.32% on Thursday, hitting $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 323 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $54.60.

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Middlefield Banc Corp. had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post $3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Middlefield Banc Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Middlefield Banking Company (MBC) and EMORECO Inc MBC is engaged in the general commercial banking business in northeastern and central Ohio. MBC offers customers a range of banking services, including checking, savings, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities and travelers’ checks.

