75,700 Shares in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Summit Hotel Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 120.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 161.8% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen acquired 10,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 800,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,993.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) traded down 1.56% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 31,889 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.56%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the Upscale segment of the United States lodging industry. The Company’s portfolio consists of 79 hotels with a total of 11,590 guestrooms located in 24 states.

