66,674 Shares in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (EDD) Purchased by Doliver Capital Advisors LP

Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 31,690 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 73,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE EDD) traded up 0.50% during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.01. 92,960 shares of the company were exchanged. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. Its secondary investment objective is of long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its managed assets in emerging markets domestic debt.

