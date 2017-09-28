531,718 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 531,718 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,307,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 3,470.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,747,905 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,425,316,000 after acquiring an additional 39,606,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,065,752 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,664,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262,360 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,748,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 11,666.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 2,468,550 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $267,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) traded down 0.40% on Thursday, reaching $71.62. 260,028 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.85 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.51.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 4,999 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,430.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rajeev Mehta sold 32,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,272,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,349,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,357 shares of company stock valued at $20,521,043 in the last ninety days. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

