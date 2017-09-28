37,509 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 157.9% during the first quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 344,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,437,000 after purchasing an additional 211,119 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 13.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 41.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,341,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,913,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,725 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) traded up 0.17% during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.56. 106,643 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.37. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $121.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post $3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,776,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $541,966.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,901 shares of company stock worth $20,191,196 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

