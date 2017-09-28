2,600 Shares in Humana Inc. (HUM) Acquired by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 2,281.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,387,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,553,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,892,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,380,366,000 after purchasing an additional 157,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,530,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,571,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Humana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,274,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,487,000 after purchasing an additional 84,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,731,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider William Kevin Fleming sold 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $770,759.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,777.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy S. Huval sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.14, for a total transaction of $2,014,266.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,634.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,595 shares of company stock valued at $14,133,706 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Humana from $234.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.60.

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) traded up 1.46% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.96. 171,841 shares of the company were exchanged. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.50 and a 52 week high of $259.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.23.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.41. Humana had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $13.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post $11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

