22,018 Shares in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Purchased by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings by 7.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings by 30.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings by 149.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan R. Hoskins bought 12,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.28 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,055.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.26 per share, for a total transaction of $266,238.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,974 shares in the company, valued at $886,361.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,212 shares of company stock worth $1,297,839 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) traded up 0.07% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.84. 33,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $56.37.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.88 million. Energizer Holdings had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 529.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post $2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Energizer Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Energizer Holdings in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer Holdings in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Energizer Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Energizer Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

