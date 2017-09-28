$1.84 EPS Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) will post $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. ValuEngine raised Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) traded up 1.55% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,667 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.15. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings news, EVP Harry Sommer sold 11,807 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $689,764.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,031.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,625,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $306,956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

